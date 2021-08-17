Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 3,019 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.05. 256,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

