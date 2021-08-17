Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 49,435 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. 19,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

