Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $35,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.62. 18,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,298. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

