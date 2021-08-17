Rathbone Brothers plc Has $118.17 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,982 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $118,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 22.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,236,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,868. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

In other news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock valued at $32,307,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

