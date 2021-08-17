Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.4% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 193,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,682,188. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

