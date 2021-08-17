Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Brokerages expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce $225.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $233.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. 268,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $44,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 74.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

