RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 207.60 and a beta of 1.92. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

