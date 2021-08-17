RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) versus Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Head to Head Analysis

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 0.20% 9.13% 3.01% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

This table compares RCM Technologies and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $150.41 million 0.31 -$8.87 million $0.83 5.00 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.28

RCM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RCM Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of RCM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RCM Technologies and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than RCM Technologies.

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Volt Information Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors. The Specialty Healthcare segment offers staffing solutions of healthcare professionals and teletherapy services. The Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, and life sciences solutions. The company was founded by Leon Kopyt in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

