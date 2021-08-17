RealTract (RET) Market Cap Tops $1.30 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One RealTract coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RealTract has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,885.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.72 or 0.00901289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00158512 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.