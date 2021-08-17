Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – Quotient Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Quotient Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

8/9/2021 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/6/2021 – Quotient Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Quotient Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Quotient Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 8,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,528. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $700.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

