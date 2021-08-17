Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR):

8/11/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/5/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 8,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,937. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

