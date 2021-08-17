Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.