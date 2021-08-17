REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 41.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.77. 69,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

