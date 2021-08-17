REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.34. The firm has a market cap of $253.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

