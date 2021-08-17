REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

