REDW Wealth LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.