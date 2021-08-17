REDW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 6.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 443,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

