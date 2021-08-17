Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

