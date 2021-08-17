Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.