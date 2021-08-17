Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

