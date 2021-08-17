Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 238,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

