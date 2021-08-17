Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,200 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.3 days.
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 238,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
About Renesas Electronics
