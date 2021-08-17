Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,785,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,788,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,702,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

