Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Shares of IEP opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 10.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

