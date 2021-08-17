Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently:

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

7/8/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

6/23/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4,504.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

