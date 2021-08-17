Return Energy (CVE:RTN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Return Energy Inc (CVE:RTN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Return Energy shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13,469,289 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$913,710.00 and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Return Energy Company Profile (CVE:RTN)

Return Energy Inc engages in the exploration for, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in the producing oil and gas assets in the Peace River Arch Area of Northwest Alberta. It primarily owns and operates a 100% interest in the Rycroft gas plant and associated gathering system.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Return Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Return Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.