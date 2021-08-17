Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Purchases 843,000 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell acquired 843,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,757.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563,191 shares in the company, valued at C$945,354.41.
CVE RGD opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.
About Reunion Gold
