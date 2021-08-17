Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Purchases 843,000 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell acquired 843,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,757.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563,191 shares in the company, valued at C$945,354.41.

CVE RGD opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of C$50.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

