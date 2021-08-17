REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,387. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $973.72 million, a P/E ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in REV Group by 99,137.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 91.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.