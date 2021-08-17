Reviewing Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Hudson Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Hudson Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Hudson Global -0.22% 0.48% 0.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Hudson Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.13 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.28 Hudson Global $101.45 million 0.45 -$1.24 million ($0.38) -45.08

Hudson Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volt Information Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and Hudson Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Hudson Global.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Hudson Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

