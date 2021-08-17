RFG Advisory LLC Buys 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.52. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

