RFG Advisory LLC Buys 70 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

