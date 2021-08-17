RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

