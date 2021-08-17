RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,958 shares of company stock worth $1,495,914. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

