RFG Advisory LLC Sells 87 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.65. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.