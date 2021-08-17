RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Cowen from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.94.
RH stock opened at $714.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.