RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target upped by Cowen from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.94.

RH stock opened at $714.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a twelve month low of $292.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

