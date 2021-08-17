Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,777 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Skyline Champion worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,777 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,363 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

