Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,998,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

