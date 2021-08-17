Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -149.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.34. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $128.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

