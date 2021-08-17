Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.83 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,507 shares of company stock worth $3,741,757 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

