Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 14,824 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

