Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,789 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ModivCare worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

