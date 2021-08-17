Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $15,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NUVA stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,973.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

