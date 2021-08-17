Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

