RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 237 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 666,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.95 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.