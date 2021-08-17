RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 45.2% in July

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 185,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

