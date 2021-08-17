RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 24,118 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

