RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 24,118 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

