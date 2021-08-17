Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 787,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.73. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.
In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.