RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.
Shares of ROBOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.