RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Shares of ROBOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

