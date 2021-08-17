Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

