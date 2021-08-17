Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $294.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.