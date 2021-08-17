Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,652 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

